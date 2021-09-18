Last Updated:

Arunachal CM Shares Video Of Tawang's Sela Lake, Netizens Praise Its 'breathtaking' Beauty

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to share a video of the Sela lake located in the state which left the netizens mesmerised.

Written By
Anurag Roushan
Sela Lake video

Image: Twitter/@ Pema Khandu


On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to share a video of the magnificent Sela lake located in the state. "When in Tawang, never miss taking a walk around the ever beautiful Sela lake. It’s a 2.5 km walk around the lake at an altitude of 13,700 feet. All we need sometimes is to be with nature to recharge our mind and body [sic],” read the caption of the video.

Sela lake is in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh. The lake, which is located at an elevation of 4,160 metres, frequently freezes in the winter and is surrounded by stunning scenery. The lake is said to be named after a tribal lady who used to carry food and water to an Indian Army sepoy named Jaswant Singh Rawat, who battled alone against Chinese troops near the pass during the Sino-Indian War in 1962. Later the woman also killed herself after seeking the mortal remains of Singh. 

The netizens were mesmerised to see the beautiful video of the lake. As of now, the 2-minute long video has attracted thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets since being shared. Besides this, it has also accumulated a number of comments from people. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "Totally spectacular & breathtaking seeing Hon. CM @PemaKhanduBJP walking around the beautiful Sela Lake #Tawang. Your motivational work is inspiring #lowerdibangvalley Roing #Upperdibangvalley Anini to follow your path to make #ArunachalPradesh  a tourism destiny [sic]." "You always inspires someone at every moment you do something sir keep going [sic]," commented another user. "Was Fortunate enough to visit the place will be doing so again in the near future as well. Lots have changed when it comes to road infrastructure & connectivity. kudos to CM @PemaKhanduBJP Ji & @narendramodi Ji for transforming AP & i am sure a lot is to be achieved yet [sic]," expressed a third. 

READ | Kiren Rijiju thanks PM for passing Bill recognising 18 Tribal communities in Arunachal

Have's mesmerising video of Sela lake:

Here are some reactions by users: 

Arunachal CM shared lake's video in July too

It should be mentioned here that the Arunachal CM had shared the video of himself walking around the Sela Lake in the month of July too. In the tweet, Khadu had tagged Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy who described Sela lake as amazing and pledged to take a walk around the lake during his next visit. In reply, Union Minister had tweeted, "Beautiful. I shall surely visit the ‘Sela Lake’ in Tawang, the next time I’m in #ArunachalPradesh, @PemaKhanduBJP ji! Pristine exquisiteness at its best [sic]." 

READ | Arunachal Pradesh eases COVID norms until Sept 30; all shops allowed to function till 8pm

(Image: Twitter/@PemaKhandu)

READ | Arunachal's Longding district receives award for holding fairest election
READ | Arunachal Pradesh gets four more oxygen plants
Tags: Sela Lake video, ArunachalPradesh, Beautiful Tawang
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND