Arunachal Governor, CM urge people to celebrate pollution-free Diwali

Itanagar, Nov 3 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu Wednesday extended Diwali greetings to people and urged them to celebrate the festival of lights in a pollution-free manner.

Asking them to shun the use of loud crackers as it leads to noise pollution and emits poisonous gases, the governor said people have a responsibility to help reduce health hazards and environmental pollution.

Mishra said that Diwali inspires all to move from darkness to light as it symbolises the triumph of good over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

“On this pious occasion, let us light the lamps of compassion, love, and righteousness and promote amity and brotherhood in the society,” the governor said.

The chief minister in his message described Diwali as one of the biggest festivals in the country when people come together to celebrate light, life, and goodness.

“Happiness spreads through sharing, but this year, everyone needs to be extra careful about festivities and congregations. With the novel coronavirus still looming large, let us celebrate this year with a thought for those, who are infected or are prone to infection due to old age and health issues,” he said.

Khandu urged the people to celebrate the festival in a safe, eco-friendly, and pollution-free manner “as our environment gets affected every year due to excessive bursting of crackers and lighting of lamps,” he said. PTI UPL MM MM

