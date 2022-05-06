Arunachal Governor lauds alertness of troops along LAC

Itanagar, May 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra Friday appreciated the alertness of Indian troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western part of the state.

During a meeting with the General Officer Commanding of Tezpur-based 4 Corps or Gajraj Corps, Lt General Dinesh Singh Rana, at Raj Bhawan here, the governor expressed his confidence in the security preparedness of the troops and complimented their resolve for maintaining peace and tranquility along the LAC, the de-facto border between India and China.

The GoC, who took over the charge of Gajraj Corps recently, called on the governor and Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the day The governor and the GoC, Gajraj Corps, discussed national security, civil-military relationships, and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army, a Raj Bhawan communiqué said.

Mishra suggested to Lt General Rana for directing his formations and units to conduct pre-recruitment camps for local youths.

He advised for more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the state while iterating that homegrown soldiers would be the best defenders of the safety and security of the state and the nation.

The governor also emphasised good civil-military relationships for strengthening the border areas and also stressed the importance of goodwill civic actions by the armed forces in the remote rural and far-flung areas of the state.

The GoC discussed with the chief minister the development of tourism and infrastructure along the international borders of the state. PTI UPL MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)