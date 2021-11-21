Arunachal Governor Recalls Indo-China War At Changlang, Says 'should Not Lower Our Guards'

Encouraging the Army personnel towards being prepared for any kind of situation, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) BD Sharma on Saturday recalled India's history in defence saying that the country would not have faced 'reverses' against the Chinese side in 1962 if it had better and strong leadership.

"If India had strong leadership in 1962, we would not have had any reverses against China. Now, the field equations have changed. India is one of the most powerful armed forces in the world. However, we should not lower our guards. Every soldier must prepare himself for any eventuality on our borders", the AP Governor added.

Mishra who was addressing a 'Sainik Sanmelan' at the operational base of the 14th battalion of Rajput Regiment in Changlang district further spoke on the country's development in Armed Forces and urged every soldier to remain prepared for any challenges at the borders.

Further lauding the battalion and its soldiers, the Governor called upon them to maintain discipline, train themselves efficiently, and share an affable relationship with the citizens. "If the men in uniform are determined, they will be successful in all their endeavours", he added.

The Governor who was a part of the 1965 India-Pakistan war in the regiment as Company Commander also hailed the Central government further proclaiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always remained concerned about the welfare of army troops. Also, there has been a change in the attitude of the government towards security forces, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor on a visit to Changlang

The Arunachal Pradesh Governor, who is on a three-day visit to the Changlang district in Itanagar also spoke with the village headmen of the Miao sub-division further calling upon them to contribute to the development process of the state with their participation and cooperation. "It can only happen if the people ensure that there is transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, and audit in the developmental process" he added.

According to an official statement, he also expressed concerns regarding the encroachment of forest, schools, and government lands throughout the state pointing out that such activities have affected the flora and fauna in such lands.

Apart from that, he also visited the Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts and spoke to the people about the ongoing situation in the areas.

(With agency inputs)

(Image: PTI)