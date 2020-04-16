Arunachal Govt To Provide Monetary Relief To All Arunachali's Stranded Outside The State

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu on Thursday announced immediate monetary relief of Rs. 3500 to all the Arunachali's stranded outside the state amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The decision of immediate monetary relief was taken during the state cabinet meeting held through video conferencing. The chief minister also informed that it was the fourth cabinet meeting held this month in a row.

READ | Adhir Ranjan urges PM Modi to help migrant workers stranded due to lockdown extension

Arunachal govt to provide ₹3500 to all Arunachali stranded outside the state as immediate monetary relief.

This decision was taken today in the state cabinet meeting held through video conferencing. This is the fourth cabinet meeting in a row held this month to fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/z8PvV08CME — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 16, 2020

READ | Ratan Raajputh shares how she's coping with lockdown, lauds PM Modi's efforts for nation

CM expresses gratitude to PM Modi on lockdown extension

On Tuesday the Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3. He also added that effective monitoring of all the states and districts will help in containing the Coronavirus.

Thank you PM @narendramodi Ji for extending the nationwide lockdown till May 3. Effective monitoring of every state, district & the locality in fight against #covid19 with timely assistance has been quite helpful to contain the spread of virus! #IndiaFightsCornona pic.twitter.com/ccaqFtW33E — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 14, 2020

India extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

READ | PM Modi lauds chess players' innovative method of raising money

COVID-19 Cases in Arunachal Pradesh

So far the state has a record of 1 positive case of Coronavirus as per the data by the Union Health Ministry. Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently a total of 11,933 cases of coronavirus in the country including about 10,197 active cases. While 392 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,344 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

READ | Nirav Modi’s next extradition hearing in PNB fraud case on April 28