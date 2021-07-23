Arunachal Govt To Vaccinate 100% Of State Population Against COVID-19 By Mid-August

As the country continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said that it aims to inoculate 100 per cent of the state population by mid-August. While speaking at the sixth-e Pragati virtual meeting with the district administrations, Pema Khandu emphasised on the headcounts at the base for the vaccination drive rather than the population census or electoral roles to give the correct status of vaccination.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister said, "This will give the correct status of vaccination doses as a good chunk of the population of interior districts may have their names in electoral rolls of their respective districts but are settled in urban areas of other districts, where they might have got their jabs."

Arunachal CM: '7,91,371 doses of COVID vaccine administered'

The Chief Minister said that the Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC), which has already vaccinated wat above 100 per cent of its population. Meanwhile, in districts like Kra-Dada, less than 50 per cent of the population has been vaccinated as per electoral roles, he added. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) as 7,91,371 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Arunachal Pradesh so far, including 6,42,785 first doses and 1,48,586 second doses. As per the 2011 census, the state's population is about 12.6 lakhs.

Besides discussing the vaccination tally of the state, the Arunachal Chief Minister also discussed petroleum and hydrocarbon extraction, exploration, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System, CAMPA, construction of a road to Tali, multi-storey parking in civil secretariat and elsewhere in the state capital, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (both rural and urban), implementation of MGNREGA, etc. Portals of the Education department and a State Control Room for COVID-19 management were also launched during the meeting.

COVID-19 situation in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has so far recorded over 44,222 positive cases, out of which, 39,634 have successfully recovered and 204 have died. As per the latest reports from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 418 new cases, 365 recoveries and 1 death have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 4,384.

(Image: ANI)