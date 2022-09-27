Arunachal Guv Presents Citations To Army Units For 'outstanding Efforts' In Protecting LAC

In a bid to motivate Indian Army units guarding the territorial integrity of the country along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig Dr BD Mishra (Retd) on Monday presented citations to army units at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar of Arunachal Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd) presented Governor’s Citation to the 97 Field Battalion of Arunachal Scouts and the 25th Battalion of the Madras Regiment in recognition of their professionalism and vigour in their respective operational responsibilities.

Governor presents citations to Indian Army units at LAC

Notably, Governor Dr BD Mishra’s Citation for 97 Field Regiment was received by the Commanding Officer of 97 Field Regiment Colonel Vivek Pathak, Subedar Major SN Yadav, and junior most gunner of the unit, Gunner Surjeet. Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the First Battalion of Arunachal Scouts, Colonel Mukul Sati, Subedar Major Dorjee Khandu Bapu, and junior most Sepoy Azepso Ngadong received the citation for their unit.

On the other hand, Commanding Officer of 25th Battalion of the Madras Regiment, Colonel Saurabh Kumar Mishra, Subedar Major Hony Lieutenant General R Jay Kumar, and Junior most Sepoy, Sepoy Manu received the Governor’s citation for 25 Madras.

Governor appreciates officers' outstanding empathy & humanism toward the civil population

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh exhorted the troops and commanding officers to continue upholding the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh to the utmost degree of inviolability. In addition, he urged them to maintain self-control, perseverance, and compassion in the face of any challenge or hardship as professional, mission-oriented Indian Army soldiers.

The Governor commended the 97 Field Regiment for demonstrating admirable zeal in propping up the Civil Administration as well as for aiding the local population by promoting welfare and humanitarian assistance, including environmental sensitivity, women's empowerment, educational and sports activities, and medical facilities, as well as the rescue of civilians and tourists who were stranded during natural catastrophes.

Later, the Governor appreciated the officers and personnel of the First Arunachal Scouts, for being the benevolent ‘Force Multiplier Sons of Arunachal’. Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig BD Mishra (Retd) also appreciated officers' outstanding empathy and humanism towards the civil population.

The Governor applauded the Battalion for assisting the locals and district administration during emergencies, particularly fire incidents. He further lauded 25 Madras for rendering humanitarian assistance to people in remote border villages by providing them medical care and other welfare assistance.

According to the sources, the Governor commended the Battalion for working to create the nation through initiatives that empower the local community. He also lauded the Battalion for promoting sports, training the local youth for Army recruitment, and assisting the civil government as part of Operation Sadhbhavna.