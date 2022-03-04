Arunachal high-powered committee's recommendations on boundary dispute with Assam finalised

Itanagar, Mar 4 (PTI) The recommendations of Arunachal Pradesh's high-powered ministerial committee, constituted over the boundary dispute with Assam, were unanimously finalised by stakeholders in the panel's final meeting on the matter on Friday.

The recommendations, on the state's identification of areas it claims, will be the basis for further discussions with the Assam government.

The meeting, convened by Home Minister Bamang Felix was attended by the representatives of all political parties, Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF), student leaders and deputy commissioners of 12 districts sharing boundaries with Assam, officials said.

The recommendations were drawn following extensive ground exercises conducted by the deputy commissioners during which all disputed boundaries were physically visited and reviewed in consultation with political leaders, student leaders, NGOs and locals of the areas.

The members present in the meeting also had exhaustive discussions and deliberations on the documents submitted by the deputy commissioners and later unanimously finalised the recommendations to the state government.

Felix lauded the 12 DCs for successfully undertaking the extensive and rigorous exercise of verifying the state boundary according to the current ground reality, and State Remote Sensing Application Centre authorities for drawing the boundary map as per the recommendations.

He also extended gratitude to all stakeholders for their support to the committee in drawing out its recommendations and called for further such united support in the interest of the state.

The home minister clarified that the committee's recommendations were not the final solution to the vexed inter-state boundary dispute but would only act as a basis for the state government's discussions with Assam for a permanent solution.

Noting that with the recommendations, though they have only reached halfway to permanently resolve the issue, Felix expressed optimism that the hard work put in by all would be pivotal in achieving a permanent solution.

The committee was constituted by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu on July 15 last year with Felix as its chairman. PTI UPL ACD ACD

