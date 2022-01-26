Arunachal: Indian Army Shared Details Of Missing Teen With China's PLA, Says Kiren Rijiju

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju in a statement announced that the Indian Army had shared the personal details of the missing teen from Arunachal Pradesh with the Chinese counterparts for ‘corroborating his identity.’ The 19-year-old boy identified as Miram Toran had allegedly strayed to the Chinese territory on January 18.

Kiren Rijiju posted a statement on his Twitter, citing immediate action by the Indian Army in the matter. The statement read, "Since the individual was missing from the area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19th January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody."

The Union Law Minister further added that the Chinese army had assured that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) will return him to India after establishing further details. "Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20th January 2022, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested for further details to establish the identity," Rijiju’s statement read.

The Union Minister also added, "To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photos of the individual have been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited."

Miram Toran is a resident of Jido village in Upper Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh. Earlier, the People's Liberation Army of China had communicated to the Indian Army that they found the missing boy. It is likely that he will return to India in two to three days. The same has been informed by the PLA via a hotline to the Indian Army.

This surfaced after BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the 19-year-old youth was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area inside Indian territory on January 18. Gao added that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities. Moreover, he had also urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Soon, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting.

Image: PTI