Arunachal logs 27 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 54,752

Itanagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Twenty seven people tested positive for Covid-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday pushing the virus caseload to 54,752 in the state but there was no casualty due to the killer disease in the past 24 hours, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

As many as 54,061 people have recuperated from the disease so far in the state including the 21 on Monday, the official said.

State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients remained at 98.74 per cent, while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.76.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 414 active cases, he said.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active cases at 73, followed by Lohit (69), West Kameng (65) Tawang (49) and East Siang at 38 cases.

As many as 11,52,517 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,695 on Monday, Jampa said adding the positivity ratio in the state stands at 3.88 per cent.

According to State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung, a total of 12,02,335 people have been inoculated so far in the state. PTI UPL KK KK KK

