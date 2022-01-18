Arunachal Logs 404 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Climbs To 57,037

Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases so far this month, as 404 more people tested positive for the virus, raising the tally to 57,037, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, he said.

The new cases include five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jawans as well as seven inmates of Jullang Jail near here, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 1,476 active cases, while 55,279 patients have recovered from the disease thus far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 582, followed by West Kameng at 174, Changlang (138), Lower Dibang Valley (91), Lohit (83) and Namsai at 77 cases, Jampa said.

A total of 12,18,216 samples have been tested for COVID-19, the official said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 21.38 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said altogether 15,39,873 people have been inoculated.

