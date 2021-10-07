Arunachal logs 41 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Itanagar, Oct 7 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally soared to 54,812 on Thursday as 41 more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

Two fully vaccinated men succumbed to the disease, pushing the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 279, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state now has 425 active cases, while 54,108 people have been cured of the disease so far, including 28 on Wednesday, he said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 98.71 per cent.

The administration has tested over 11.56 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 2,064 on Wednesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 1.98 per cent.

A total of 12.15 lakh people have been vaccinated to date, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. PTI UPL ACD ACD

