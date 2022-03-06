Arunachal logs 5 new COVID cases, tally at 64,466

Itanagar, Mar 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday reported five new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 64,466, a health department official said.

The death toll remained at 296, as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Five more people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 64,097, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state remained at 99.43 per cent, he said.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from Upper Siang and one each from West Kameng, Lohit and the Capital Complex Region.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 73 active cases.

Over 12.64 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 303 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio increased to 1.65 per cent from 1.44 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said over 16,42,226 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines so far.

At least 83,111 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to18 years have been vaccinated, while 23,441 people received the booster jab. PTI UPL BDC BDC

