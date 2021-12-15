Arunachal Logs One Fresh Case Of COVID-19

Arunachal Pradesh reported one fresh case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising the tally to 55,314, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained at 280 as no new fatality due to the contagion was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The frontier state now has 34 active cases, while 55,000 people have recovered from the disease so far. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 16, followed by West Kameng (9), Namsai (4) and Tawang (2).

A total of 12,01,992 samples, including 263 on Tuesday, have thus far been tested, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 0.38 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said altogether 14,41,910 people have been inoculated.

