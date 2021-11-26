Arunachal Logs One Fresh COVID-19 Case

Arunachal Pradesh registered a single COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, while no fresh fatality was reported from anywhere in the state, a senior health official said on Friday.

A total of 54,944 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The northeastern state’s coronavirus tally stands at 55,258, and the death toll remained at 280.

Altogether, 11,97,453 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 310 on Thursday, the official said, adding, the positivity rate has dipped to 0.32 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 34 active cases - the highest recorded in Tawang district (8).

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 13,99,131 people have been inoculated in the state thus far.

