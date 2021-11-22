Arunachal Logs Single COVID-19 Case, Six Recoveries

Single-day COVID-19 recoveries surpassed fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh, as six more people recuperated from the disease while only one person tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Monday.

As many as 54,929 people have been cured of COVID-19 so far in the northeastern state, including six on Sunday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.42 per cent while the active percentage dipped to 0.07, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 38 active COVID-19 cases.

Tawang district has the highest number of active cases at 9, followed by the Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (8), West Kameng (5) and East Siang (4), the SSO said.

So far 11,96,026 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state, including 172 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate is 0.58 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,81,862 people have been inoculated so far in the state.

