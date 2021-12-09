Arunachal Logs Three Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Tally At 55,298

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, raising the caseload to 55,298, a senior health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said. The frontier state now has 29 active cases, while 54,989 patients have recovered from the disease, including five since Wednesday. West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 13, followed by the Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (9), and Tawang (4).

A total of 12,00,592 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state thus far, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stood at 1.05 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 14,30,638 people have been inoculated so far in Arunachal Pradesh.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)