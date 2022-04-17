Arunachal minister urges people to take up farming to make state self-sufficient

Itanagar, Apr 17 (PTI) An Arunachal Pradesh minister has urged people to take up farming using traditional cultivation methods to make the state self-sufficient in food production.

Addressing revellers at the concluding function of the eight-day Longte festival at Nirjuli near Itanagar on Saturday, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki said that Arunachal Pradesh has become a "consumer state" that totally depends on outside supply.

"Gone are the days when our forefathers were self-reliant by cultivating their vast lands. Now we are totally dependent on outside supply. This is a matter of great concern for every Arunachalee, particularly those who have left farming.

"All stakeholders should seriously ponder to take up agriculture and horticulture by using traditional methods to not only become self-sufficient but also have surplus produce," he said. The minister said that the Arunachal Pradesh government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu is promoting agriculture and horticulture and urged all Arunachalees to take benefit of it.

Department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA) Director Sokhep Kri said that various initiatives are being taken to protect, preserve, promote and popularise the rich cultural heritage, age-old traditions and folklore of 26 major and 100 other tribes in the state.

More than 180 artistes participated in a dance event in traditional attires that continued till late evening. PTI COR ACD ACD

