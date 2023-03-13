Arunachal Pradesh: 15 Active Cadres Of ENNG Militant Group Lay Down Their Arms

At least 15 active cadres including the chief of the rebel outfit Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG) laid down their arms on Sunday, March 12 in Itanagar in the presence of Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu. Top police officials and Assam Rifles officials were also present at the event.

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has assured all possible assistance to these surrendered rebels for their upliftment and to bring them to the mainstream.

According to the reports, in order to strengthen the “Naga Army” in eastern Nagaland to have a separate political entity and build up alliances with armed groups of Myanmar, the ENNG was formed by R Stephen Naga in January 2016. The ENNG militant group is active in the Changlang-Tirap-Longding with reports of extortion and kidnapping.

Three militants were arrested in February

Earlier in the last week of February, in a joint operation of the Assam Police and the Special Task Force (STF) of Arunachal Police, three militants of Eastern Naga National Government (ENNG), identified as Aehon Ngodam, Awany Ngodam and Hongam Ngodam from SKF point area at Tinsukia town in Tinsukia District of Assam. The team also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation.

Earlier, it was reported that Arunachal Police had destroyed a camp of ENNG situated in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh, on February 23 in which a sizable cache of arms and ammunition were recovered too.