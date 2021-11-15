Arunachal Pradesh: 3 NSCN Terrorists Neutralised By Assam Rifles In Anti-terror Operation

In an anti-terror operation on Monday, three terrorists from the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) were neutralised by Assam Rifles in the South of Arunachal Pradesh. The anti-terror operations are being launched in retaliation to the Manipur Convoy attack, which killed five Indian Army personnel, including a Commanding Officer (CO) and his wife and son. A massive anti-terror operation is launched in the border areas of North-East to bring a crackdown on terror.

Manipur-based terrorist groups, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF) claimed responsibility for the ambush attack. The terrorist groups also condoled the demise of CO's wife and son. They said that Saturday's ambush was carried out in retaliation to hostility by Assam Rifles in the name of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).

Terrorist attack in Manipur

Martyred Colonel Viplav Tripathi's convoy was at Sehkan village when an IED exploded on a hill road followed by bullets from hilltops as security personnel ducked for cover and fired from behind trees and boulders.

"Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The family of the Commanding Officer i.e. wife and child also lost their lives in the incident. DG and all ranks of Assam Rifles offer condolences to the brave soldiers and families of the deceased," the force said in a press statement.

Manipur Police, Assam Rifles recover Arms cache with 20 rounds of M79 grenade in Kakching

A day after the deadly ambush attack, the Phundrei Battalion of the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Manipur Police, recovered a massive arms cache in the Kakching area, close to the Indo-Myanmar border. Sources informed that during the late hours of November 14, the security personnel unearthed unused 20 rounds of M79 Grenade Launcher also known as 'Lathode' hidden inside a jute bag.

Army officers killed in Manipur ambush

The four Assam Rifles personnel killed in the attack were Rifleman (Rfn) Shyamal Das, Rfn Suman Swargiary, Rfn RP Meena and Rfn Khatnei Konyak. Col Tripathi was a resident of Raigarh in Chattisgarh. Rfn Das was a resident of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Rfn Swargiary belonged to Baksa district in Assam. Rfn Konyak was from the Mon district in Nagaland, while Rfn Meena was a resident of Dausa district in Rajasthan.

Image: Republicworld.com/PTI/Representativeimage/