Arunachal Pradesh: 7 Indian Army Jawans Who Were Stuck In Avalanche Dead; Bodies Recovered

In a major breaking from Arunachal Pradesh, the rescue operation to save the seven Indian Army Personnel who were struck by an avalanche that took place in the High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in the state on February 6, concluded on Tuesday, confirming that all the seven personnel are dead.

The bodies of all the deceased Army personnel have been recovered from the avalanche site and is being transferred to the nearest Army medical facility. The area located at an altitude of 14,500 feet, had been witnessing heavy snowfall for the past few days.

"Seven Army personnel who were struck by avalanche in high altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on 6 Feb have been confirmed dead, their bodies retrieved from the avalanche site," informed the Indian Army in an official statement.

The Daria Hill near Itanagar received snowfall after 34 years and Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after two decades. Citing sources, news agency PTI reported on Sunday that a number of high altitude areas of the frontier state like Tawang (10,200 ft), Bomdila (7,923 ft), Mechukha (6,200 ft), Ziro (5,5538 ft) and Daria Hill near Itanagar, Rupa town in West Kameng district, Dirang town and Anini in Dibang Valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday.

Sources informed that high altitude areas such as Tawang and Bomdila witness snowfall every year but Daria Hill received snowfall after more than three decades as the last snowfall was recorded in 1988. Rupa town also received snowfall after 20 years and Dirang town after nearly 15 years. Anini and Dibang Valley have recorded snowfall after five years, the sources told the agency.

