Arunachal Pradesh: 7 Indian Army Officers Stuck In Avalanche; Rescue Operations Underway

At least seven Indian Army personnel who were part of a patrol team are reported to have been stuck in an avalanche on Sunday in Arunachal Pradesh. In the high altitude area of Kameng Sector in the Northeastern state, search and rescue operations are presently underway and specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations, stated the Indian Army.

7 #IndianArmy Personnel, part of a patrol are reported to have been stuck by an avalanche in High Altitude area of Kameng Sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6.



Search & rescue operations underway. Specialised teams have been airlifted to assist in rescue operations: Army pic.twitter.com/HIPTyI4Puo — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) February 7, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI stated that Daria Hill near Itanagar received snowfall after 34 years and Rupa town in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district witnessed snowfall after two decades. Citing sources, the news agency reported on Sunday that a number of high altitude areas of the frontier state like Tawang (10,200 ft), Bomdila (7,923 ft), Mechukha (6,200 ft), Ziro (5,5538 ft) and Daria Hill near Itanagar, Rupa town in West Kameng district, Dirang town and Anini in Dibang valley witnessed heavy snowfall on Saturday.

The sources said that high altitude areas such as Tawang and Bomdila witness snowfall every year but Daria Hill received snowfall after more than three decades as the last snowfall was recorded in 1988. Rupa town also received snowfall after 20 years and Dirang town after nearly 15 years. Anini and Dibang valley have recorded snowfall after five years, the sources told the agency.

Kameng river turned black; avalanche was predicted

An avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh was even suspected last year in November after the Kameng river, a major tributary of the Brahmaputra river in the state’s East Kameng district continued to remain black and muddy. At the time, the authorities in East Kameng district had said that satellite imagery revealed some kind of landslide or avalanche in the upper reaches of the river, as per media reports. The river changing colours was first reported on 29 October 2021.

