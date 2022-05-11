Arunachal Pradesh Adds New Plant Sub-species To Rich Flora; CM Khandu Expresses Elation

Arunachal Pradesh has added a new plant to its rich list of flora and fauna in the state. Scientists of the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have discovered a new plant sub-species in the Pakke-Kassang district of the state at an altitude of 1,444 metres. The plant, which has been given the name Arunachalensis, is the sub-species of a plant named Lysionotus metuoensis (Gesneriaceae) and is confined to a small population comprising just 35 to 40 individuals.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to Twitter to express his elation and acknowledge the discovery. "We're elated at this. To our already rich repository of flora & fauna, this new discovery adds yet another feather! Named - Arunachalensis - this is such a fine tribute to Arunachal Pradesh, and Pakke-Kessang", he wrote in his tweet.

More about the newly discovered plant

According to the Botanical Survey of India, the new plant sub-species are morphologically similar to the typical L. metuoensis but differ in terms of the length of its leaves and other features. Notably, Arunachalensis has leaves measuring 2-8 centimeters as opposed to the 2.4-3.5 cm long leaves of L. metuoensis. Besides, the new plant also has 3-6 flowered inflorescences and a longer corolla up to six cm as opposed to just one flowered inflorescence and 5 cm-long corolla in L. metuoensis.

Notably, this new subspecies is confined to two different localities in the state's Pakke-Kessang district. In an official statement, it was revealed that the first species of Lysionotus were collected from Pakke-Kessang district during floristic studies in Arunachal Pradesh in 2020 and 2021. "The collected plant looked like L. metuoensis but differed in various morphological characters by having pendulous branches, longer elliptic-lanceolate, densely hairy leaves and 3–6-flowered, shortly peduncled inflorescences", the statement read.

Notably, the genus Gesneriaceae – to which L. metuoensis belongs – is mostly 'epiphytic, sometimes climbing or terrestrial evergreen subshrubs and distinguished from other genera by its opposite or 3-whorled, and isophyllous or anisophyllous leaves.' The BSI statement also revealed that the plants in this genus have calyx lobes nearly free to base, corolla tubular to infundibuliform with an inflated upper half, limb slightly 2-lipped and two stamens and filaments which are both flattened and curved.