The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) terrorists have allegedly abducted three workers of Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district. The kidnapping has been suspected to be linked with extortion demand, one worker has been released while two are still believed to be in captivity. Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from the state Tapir Gao appealed to the militant group to release the innocents amid ceasefire negotiations.

BJP MP on the alleged abduction of Arunachal Pradesh workers:

"I am appealing to the underground group, please release them they are innocent labours, they will not get anything from them. I am appealing to them to release the labourers ASAP and maintain peace. The negotiations and ceasefire process is underway with the Government of India," said Tapir Gao.

The MP also informed that three adjoining districts are disturbed with the development while he has spoken to Deputy Commissioner on the matter.

BJP MP speaks on Arunachal boy who was handed over to Indian Army by PLA

The BJP leader also addressed Arunachal teen, Miram Taron's family's claim that the boy was tied and blindfolded at all times, and had been subjected to mild electric shocks while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"This is a serious matter. I urge Govt to raise this issue with authorities concerned," said Tapir Gao.

17-year-old Taron was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army on January 18 from the Lungta Jor area near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) when he went on a hunting trip with his friend Johny Yaying. Yaying managed to escape from the scene and report the matter to the authorities.

Terrorism activities in Arunachal Pradesh

The banned militant group NSCN-R's terrorist was arrested from Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh with arms and ammunition, police said on Thursday. Self-styled Lieutenant Salhap Jugli alias Salnang (46) was apprehended during a joint operation by Assam Rifles and police from Jongsum village in Kantang circle on Tuesday, Changlang's Superintendent of Police Mihin Gambo said.