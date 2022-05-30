Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet Gives Approval To State Startup Policy

The cabinet on Monday gave its approval to the Arunachal Pradesh Startup Policy, which was formulated to promote start-ups and to provide necessary stimulus to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the state.

The policy is targeted to facilitate the growth of at least 250 new startups over the next five years which would create significant direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

The vision of the policy is to transform Arunachal Pradesh into a global hub for innovation and entrepreneurship by providing holistic support to local startups through proactive policy intervention and creation of a network of key ecosystem stakeholders, a CMO statement said here.

With greater impetus to the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Arunachal’, the state government is on a mission path to boost up the start-up ecosystem with various programmes and initiatives.

With passing of this policy, the government is aiming to boost innovation and research and development (R&D) capability of the state, develop institutionalized mechanisms to provide funding support, regulatory easing and preference in public procurement to startups, bolster entrepreneurship and innovation to support the state in achieving its development goals and make startups a key component of the state’s commercial fabric in the next five years.

The cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu also approved the proposal for granting of special grade of Head Constable from Constable in Civil Police and Arunachal Armed Police Battalion (AAPBn).

The constables who had rendered a continuous service of 20 years or more shall be eligible to reap this benefit without any consequential financial and service benefits.

The cabinet further approved the proposal for creation of two new circle headquarters under Nafra sub-division and another two under Dirang sub-division in West Kameng district.

The cabinet also approved the proposal regarding implementation of Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) for government school teachers and regularization of erstwhile Rashtriya Madhaymik Shiksha TGTs under Directorate of Secondary Education.

MACP would be implemented for all school teachers at par with other state government employees, by switching over from existing scheme of time bound promotion scheme to MACP scheme.

“This will give them the advantage of three promotions available under MACP instead of two promotions only under Time Bound Promotion Scheme, the statement added.

The cabinet also approved for regularization of contractual TGTs recruited under erstwhile RMSA under Directorate of Secondary Education against promotional vacant posts of regular TGTs by conducting Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) through a transparent merit cum seniority basis in a phased manner.

The cabinet also decided to have a common exam scheme for direct recruitment of Junior Engineers of various works departments.

Earlier, the exams were required to be held separately for each of the departments thus delaying the selection process. After the cabinet decision, the relevant clauses of the Service Rules / Recruitment Rules for the posts of JEs will be amended and notified by concerned Departments in order to facilitate the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission to conduct a common examination for recruitment of Junior Engineers and analogous posts of all works departments saving time and costs.

The cabinet was briefed on action taken report on Pakke Tiger Ministerial Declaration 2047.

The cabinet issued directives for preparation of a time bound comprehensive action plan to make Arunachal plastic free. A plan to reduce river pollution and land degradation was also deliberated.

