Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary, MHA Directed By NHRC To Promote Right To Mental Health

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) directed Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Secretary and the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the protection of the mental health of people of Arunachal Pradesh and the 600 villagers who reside near the India-China border.

The NHRC passed the directives based on three petitions filed by SC advocate Radhakanta Tripathy. Tripathy addressed the mental health problem in the state and pointed out that there was an alleged increase in the number of suicides at Seppa, the headquarters of East Kameng District. The NHRC also directed the Secretary of Planning, and Investment to submit a report on basic amenities and road connectivity to the villages in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Other states have been making efforts to promote counselling as well in order to take care of the mental health of the people. Earlier this month, the Jammu & Kashmir's State Disaster Response Force launched a 24x7 helpline for counselling.

Fight for human rights of Chakma and Hajong refugees

Advocate Tripathy further alleged that the Chakmas and Hajongs had been denied basic facilities due to non-confirmation of their citizenship status. Arunachal Pradesh had filed an SLP with the Supreme Court challenging the judgement of the Guwahati High Court of March 19, 2019. Tripathy said that the judgement by the HC held that once the Chakmas and Hajongs Refugees have been granted citizenship status, only then can they enjpy the rights and privileges of being an Indian citizen.

History of the Chakma and Hajong refugees

The Chakma and Hajong refugees are from former East Pakistan and had to free due to religious persecution. The Chakmas follow Buddhism and the Hajongs follow Hinduism. Their homeland was destroyed by the Kaptai dam project in the 1960s. Around 1 lakh refugees have been residing in Arunachal Pradesh for over 50 years and have been working towards getting Indian citizenship status. Reportedly, the refugees were given voting rights in 2004 but the struggle for citizenship status continues due to documentation issues.

