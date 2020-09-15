Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Tests Positive For COVID-19; In Self-isolation

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday said that he has tested positive of Coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation. Taking to Twitter, Khandu said that he is asymptomatic and is feeling healthy. He is added that he is going into self-isolation as per SOP and further request people who came in touch with him to get tested.

I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19.



I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP. — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 15, 2020

Notably, this development comes a day after Pema Khandu met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Earlier, former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had also tested positive for COVID-19.



Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh

The COVID-19 tally in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 6,298 as 176 more people, including nine security personnel, have tested positive for the disease, an official said on Tuesday. The death toll rose to 11 in the northeastern state after a 50-year-old man, who was working at a primary health centre near, succumbed to the infection, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

"The man had tested positive for the disease on September 3 and was in home isolation. He was admitted to the Tezpur Medical College in Assam on September 6 after his health condition worsened. He died on September 11. He was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome," he said.

