Arunachal Pradesh Defers Vaccination Drive For Indefinite Time Citing 'technical Issues'

In a key development, the State of Arunachal Pradesh deferred the third phase of the vaccination drive, which was slated to be rolled out for all aged 18 and above from May 1, for an indefinite period. The State held 'technical issues' responsible for the same. An official, confirming the same, said, " The Arunachal Pradesh government has deferred the roll-out of the COVID-19 inoculation drive for those in the 18-44 years age group from May 1, as the state is facing some "technical" issues."

Karnataka deferred the third phase of vaccination drive

Earlier in the day, Karnataka had also announced that the vaccination for people above 18 years of age, which is scheduled to begin from May 1, would be delayed. The State Health Minister K Sudhakar, announcing the news, reasoned out that the delay was because the Serum Institute of India was not able to deliver the crore doses of vaccines ordered by the State, and requested the people not to go to hospitals to take their jabs from May 1.

"We gave orders to Serum Institute of India, Pune for over 1 crore doses, but they are not prepared to give it to us from tomorrow. We request people, especially those b/w 18-44 yrs of age, to refrain from going to hospitals thinking that they may be vaccinated tomorrow," he said.

Besides, several other States, including Delhi and Tamil Nadu, have reflected their inability or doubt to start the third phase of the vaccination drive from the scheduled date, citing shortage of vaccines as a reason. The announcements by the States come right ahead of the commencement of the phase.

Liberalized third phase of Vaccination

The liberalized third phase, which is slated to begin on May 1, has opened the vaccination drive, which was earlier limited to those aged 45 years and above, to all aged 18 and above. To meet the growing need for vaccination, the Centre has asked the vaccine manufacturing companies to scale up their production with the help of International as well as national players and has allowed them to supply 50 per cent of the produced doses to state and private hospitals directly, which means now the States and the private hospitals do not have to go through the entire process, and can directly get it from the manufacturers at the price declared by them. At present, India has in use two vaccines- Covaxin and Covishield, and will soon have the Sputnik V in the race. Besides, there are around five more vaccine candidates in the advanced clinical stages of development.

