Arunachal Pradesh Eases COVID Norms Until Sept 30; All Shops Allowed To Function Till 8pm

Amid the decline in Coronavirus cases, the Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to ease the COVID curbs that were put in place earlier to control the spread of the infection.

COVID-19 curbs relaxed in Arunachal Pradesh

As the COVID curve begins to flatten, the state government has now announced a few relaxations, under which all the shops and commercial establishments will be allowed to operate until 8pm in the state. The fresh COVID guidelines will come into effect from Friday, September 3 and will remain in place till the end of the month, September 30.

Not only this, but the state government earlier has also allowed schools and educational institutes to reopen and resume physical classes for students of classes 9 to 12. Arunachal Pradesh is amongst the few states where all religious institutions are allowed to function and devotees can visit the religious places with COVID appropriate behaviour in place.

The COVID-19 cases in the state have fallen significantly in the past month and the vaccination rates have also picked up. This has permitted the state government to ease restrictions, allowing people to go back to normalcy. The state recorded 54 fresh COVID cases and one death in the last 24 hours, while around 97 people have recovered from the disease. The northeastern state has reported a total of 53,156 cases. The death toll in the state rose to 261 as a 56-year-old man from the Capital Complex Region succumbed to the infection.

COVID-19 situation in India

With 45,352 people testing positive for coronavirus, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,29,03,289, while active cases registered an increase for the third consecutive day, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll climbed to 4,39,895 with 366 fresh fatalities, according to data updated at 8 am.

The active cases increased to 3,99,778 comprising 1.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 10,195 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 16,66,334 tests were conducted on Thursday taking the total cumulative tests, conducted so far for detection of COVID, in the country to 52,65,35,068. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.72 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.66 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 70 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,20,63,616, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated. A total of 67.09 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.



(With PTI inputs)

Image: PTI