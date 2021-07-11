Arunachal Pradesh Extends COVID Lockdown Till July 20 In Capital; Here's What Is Allowed

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Sunday recommended a complete lockdown in Itanagar to control the spread of COVID infection amid the second wave of the pandemic. Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Talo Potom chaired a meeting for the implementation of complete lockdown in Arunachal Pradesh's capital.

Talo Potom said, "After recording a test positivity rate over 5% for a few days, we held a meeting with stakeholders for the implementation of lockdown in the district. We have given a recommendation to the state government for a complete lockdown for a week."

Lockdown extended in Itanagar

The Arunachal Pradesh government has extended complete lockdown in its capital complex till July 20, in view of the spike in COVID cases. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed that the cabinet had extended the lockdown in Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuly, and Banderdewa. He further told that the lockdown guidelines imposed earlier would remain unchanged, except very few in view of the Monsoon deluge in its capital complex.Here's 'what is allowed' and 'what is not allowed' as the lockdown is extended:

Grocery shops at various colonies would be allowed to open from 5 am to 9 am. However, heavy vehicles carrying essential goods would be allowed to enter the capital region Banderdewa check gate.

Irrelevant movement of the public is not allowed. Movement for medical emergencies is permitted with a required permit from the capital deputy commissioner office.

All commercial and private establishments will remain closed. However, the manufacturing industries would be allowed to function with minimum staff, including other private establishments like banks, health facilities, press, pharmacies, telecommunication, internet services, broadcasting, and cable services.

Hospitality establishments would remain closed, except those with quarantine facilities.

All religious places would remain shut.

A maximum of 20 people can be gathered at funerals.

The offices of the finance department and deputy chief minister would remain open.

Strategies to curb COVID

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare(MoHFW) informed that the Centre had dispatched multi-disciplinary teams to six states, including Arunachal Pradesh, for COVID-19 control and containment zones. The meeting was held to review the COVID-19 situation in all the northeastern states of India. The state chief secretary said that the Arunachal Pradesh government has taken up the following three strategies,

Extensive tracking and testing

Enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behavior

Vaccination drive for all age groups

(IMAGE: PTI)