Arunachal Pradesh Governor Urges Police Officers To Perform Duties With Determination

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Wednesday exhorted police officers to be fair, prompt and determined in their approach to policing.

Addressing the second day of the annual conference of Superintendents of Police and Commandants here, he asked them to win the trust of the people by transparency, probity and accountability in their conduct.

Mishra said that police must create deterrence for the wrongdoers and criminals and credible perception to them for getting caught up quickly, hauled up and of sure punishment for their crime.

Stressing on proper training for the constable at the beat level, he said science can never replace the constable on the ground.

The governor also stressed on proper, transparent and merit-based recruitment of constables and suggested no home police station posting of policemen.

“Provision of latest equipment and communication means and enhancing the capability for gathering actionable intelligence is must for good policing,” he said.

The Governor, who is a former commander of the counter hijack force of the National Security Guard (NSG), suggested remedial measures to counter insurgency in the state, including good developmental programmes, work opportunities and effective military operation.

He added that all efforts must be made to get the youth of the state out of the insurgent groups.

The governor also spoke on police organization in India through ages, law and order situation, policing patterns and the insurgency challenges in the state and the way forward. State Home Minister Bamang Felix, Advisor Home Nyamar Karbak, Director General of Police Satish Golcha, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa, also spoke on the occasion.

