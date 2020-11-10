Arunachal Pradesh Govt Procures 60000 Tri-colour Masks To Inculcate Feeling Of Nationalism

Arunachal Pradesh government has purchased a large number of tricolour facemasks from Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to distribute among school children when the state reopens months after COVID-19 induced lockdown. KVIC has supplied a total of 60,000 'high-quality khadi cotton face masks' to Arunachal Pradesh government as per the official press release. This comes just days after the state government announced the decision to reopen schools for class 10th and 12th from November 16 onwards.

"Instilling a sense of nationalism"

In an official press release Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) informed that the purchase order from the Arunachal Pradesh government holds 'great significance' for KVIC as it is the first time that a North-East state government has purchased 'such a huge quantity of Khadi face masks'. The statement also detailed the protection provided by the mask along with the details of the design while adding that the entire consignment was supplied within 6 days. The release further added that the tricolour face mask is aimed at aiding students to develop a 'sense of nationalism'. Due to the comfort and quality of masks, KVIC has received several orders and sold a large number of masks amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The purchase order was issued on November 3, and in just 6 days, KVIC has supplied the requisite masks to the government considering the urgency involved. In order to ensure timely delivery of masks, KVIC has dispatched the consignment by air. KVIC has provided double-layered, tri-colour Cotton face masks to Arunachal Pradesh Government with its logo suitably placed on the masks. The face masks in tri-colour also aim at instilling a sense of nationalism among the students," read the press release.

"Washable, Reusable and Biodegradable"

MSME informed a 'double twisted khadi fabric' was used for the masks by KVIC as the fabric helps retain about 70% of the moisture content, allowing an easy passage for air to pass through. The statement further added that the fabric makes the mask suitable for a long duration as it is skin-friendly, washable, reusable and biodegradable. KVIC chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena stated that the order was given 'top priority' as it was for the students who would be attending school from November 16 onwards.

"This is a prestigious order for KVIC and such big orders create an additional job for Khadi artisans. We have supplied the order in just 6 days while ensuring the highest quality standards of face masks," said the KVIC chairman.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, KVIC sold a total of 23 lakh face masks since it's launch in April 2020. It has also received bulk order for face masks which includes an order of 12.30 lakh masks from the Indian Red Cross Society. Besides that, KVIC has also received several orders from the Prime Minister's Office, Rashtrapati Bhavan, state and central government Ministries among others.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)