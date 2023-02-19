Last Updated:

Arunachal Pradesh Hit By 3.8 Magnitude Earthquake, Tremors Felt In Assam

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Earthquake

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property.(Image: Representative)


An earthquake of 3.8 magnitude hit the western part of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday afternoon, an official bulletin said.

A report by National Center for Seismology revealed that the latest quake was recorded at 12.12 pm, epicentered at West Kameng, near Bhutan border, at a depth of 10 km.

Tremors were felt in central-north Assam and eastern part of Bhutan.

There was no immediate report of any injury to anyone or damage to property officials said.

The North-eastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent phenomenon there. 

READ | Earthquake of 3.6 magnitude hit Katra belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district
READ | NDRF teams deployed under Operation Dost for Turkey earthquake rescue ops return to India
READ | Arunachal Pradesh raise age limit for civil services examination, a major boost for aspirants
READ | Work for expansion of market for SHG products: Arunachal Minister Bamang Felix to officials
READ | 'Arunachal is integral part of India': US Senators table Bipartisan Bill, condemns China

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT