Arunachal Pradesh Holds Talks With Assam On Border Issues; Agrees To Maintain Status Quo

Bamang Felix, the Home Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, announced on Monday that the state administration has begun talks with Assam to address the long-standing border issue between the two north-eastern states.

Both sides have agreed to keep the status quo and reach a peaceful resolution, he stated. The talks started after the Assam forest department issued eviction notices to residents of three villages near the disputed border last week. Pema Khandu, the state Chief Minister had also discussed the matter with his Assam counterpart, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Felix informed.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister said that the Range Forest Officer (RFO) of Harmutty in Assam's North Lakhimpur district issued a notice requiring residents of three villages in Kimin Circle to vacate the area within 15 days, sparking outrage among several Arunachal Pradesh organisations.



"This is unfortunate. The matter has been taken seriously by the state government and talks have begun at various levels. The state chief secretary and the inspector general of police have taken up the matter with their Assam counterparts," Felix said.

He further added that the police officials of both the states are also discussing ways to peacefully resolve the matter on their level. "The DCs and SPs of adjoining districts of the two states are already in talks to resolve the matter," Felix told reporters.

While speaking to the reporters on the protest announced by the All Nyishi Students' Union, he stated he has persuaded the ANSU members to retract the call for a Capital Complex Region bandh on Tuesday in the larger interest of the state. The ANSU had organised a 12-hour bandh to demand the removal of FIRs filed against its leaders for protesting.

"Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that daily activities of the capital region are not affected by the bandh call," Beming Felix added.

Arunachal Pradesh - Assam border dispute

Arunachal Pradesh, which was created from Assam, was once a Union territory. In 1987, it was elevated to the status of a full-fledged state. The two states are separated by an 804.1-kilometre border. Several forested tracts in the lowlands were unilaterally transferred to Assam during the re-organisation of the states, according to Arunachal's complaint.

Following Arunachal Pradesh's statehood, a tripartite committee was formed to recommend that certain Assam regions be transferred to Arunachal Pradesh. Assam challenged this, and the case is presently before the Supreme Court.

With PTI Inputs

Image: PTI/ ANI