Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Urges ANSU To Withdraw 'unjustified' 12-hour Bandh

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix, who is also the government spokesperson, has urged the All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) to withdraw the bandh on Tuesday. The minister categorically said that the 14-point demands of the Students Union were addressed by the Department of Education on October 15 last. Felix asked the ANSU to call off the 12-hour bandh in the greater interest of the state and its people.

The ANSU had last week called for a 12-hour bandh over a host of demands. The state government has now urged the union to track back on their decision. The student’s union demands include the withdrawal of FIRs registered against its leaders after an agitation. Informing that the government had already addressed the demands, Felix said that the action taken in the matter were also informed through a report to the ANSU President.

Speaking in a press conference on Monday, the state home minister said that the demands of the group have already been met and thus the Bandh placed by the union was “not justified”. Felix claimed that the action report was proof that the government resolved all matters raised by the students within 40 days. "Adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure that daily activities of the capital region are not affected by the bandh call," Bemang Felix told reporters.

All Nyishi Students Union calls for bandh

Members of the ANSU had reportedly clashed with the police last week after they attempted to enter the civil secretariat in Itanagar. The union claimed that they wanted to present their 14-point resolution inside. Following the clash, the union called for the protest bandh and threatened to intensify the agitation if the demands were not met. The home minister has now urged the union to track back on the decision stating that it would cause trouble and security problems for the people of the state.

The ANSU had earlier called for the bandh and started the agitation demanding immediate transfer of Education Commissioner Niharika Rai and withdrawal of FIR against leaders. Although the minister said that all demands have been met, no action has been taken against Rai, who is currently “performing her duty”. However, the minister added that the Arunachal Pradesh government is currently investigating the allegations against her.

Image: Twitter/ @ANI/ PTI