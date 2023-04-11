Arunachal Pradesh Inalienable Part Of India: MEA Rejects China Comment On Shah Visit

Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday after a Chinese government official objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the northeastern state. "We completely reject the comments made by the Chinese Official Spokesperson. Indian leaders routinely travel to the state of Arunachal Pradesh as they do to any other state of India. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. Objecting to such visits does not stand to reason and will not change the above reality,” the MEA said.

China objects to Amit Shah's Arunachal Pradesh visit

India's response on Tuesday comes after Beijing objected to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, in a media briefing said, "Zangnan, is China's territory, and Indian officials activities in this area violate China's sovereignty and (are) not conducive to peace and tranquility in the border regions. We firmly oppose it."

Amit Shah's strong message to China

Speaking in Kibithoo, Arunachal Pradesh, which Shah called India's first village, the Union Home Minister said no one can take an inch of Indian land. Amit Shah was in Kibithoo to attend the Vibrant Villages Programme. Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh came after China released a list renaming 11 places in the northeastern state.