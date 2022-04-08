Arunachal Pradesh launches online course on drug abuse prevention for govt employees

Itanagar, Apr 8 (PTI) As part of the measures to stop substance abuse in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday launched an online certificate course on drug abuse prevention for all state government employees.

In the initial phase, Group A and B employees will have to enroll for the four-month course.

These employees, equipped with knowledge of drug abuse prevention and management, would become ambassadors of change in the society, the chief minister said.

A certificate will be awarded to those successfully completing the course, he stated.

Terming the initiative a strong push to the government’s fight against drug abuse, Khandu said alcoholism and substance abuse are major concerns in the state, with youth often falling prey to the two menaces.

"Most of us only hear about drug abuse and its effects. We hardly get to know about the families that suffer in isolation," he pointed out.

The CM also said that he was moved by a new Arunachalee film on drug abuse -- 'I killed my son'.

He appealed to all employees to voluntarily undergo the online course The chief minister further maintained that his government has sanctioned funds for the establishment of six rehabilitation centres across the state. PTI UPL RMS RMS

