Arunachal Pradesh logs 106 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar, Feb 6 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 63,421, a senior health official said on Sunday.

Of the fresh cases, 36 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 16 from Lohit, 11 from Namsai, 9 from Lower Subansiri and 7 from Longding, the official said.

The frontier state currently has 1,800 active COVID-19 cases.

As many as 61,330 people have recuperated from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 96.70 per cent from 96.40 per cent the previous day, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 291, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh had recorded 196 new COVID-19 and 407 recoveries on Saturday.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 558 followed by Lower Subansiri at 241, West Kameng (125), East Siang and Papum Pare at 102 each and Tawang at 100 cases.

A total of 12,47,861 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 1,169 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio dipped to 9.06 per cent from 11.21 per cent the previous day.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,91,612 people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines so far.

At least 54,780 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 18,636 senior citizens have received the booster jab. PTI UPL RG RG

