Arunachal Pradesh logs 14 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 55,134

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, eight more than the previous day, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 55,134, a senior health department official said here on Friday.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 280, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 115 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,739 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 14 on Thursday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The Coronavirus recovery rate in the state now is 99.28 per cent while the percentage of active cases stood at 0.21, he said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 23, followed by Tawang (22), Lower Dibang Valley (15) and East Siang (13), the SSO said.

The northeastern state has so far tested 11,83,878 samples for COVID-19, including 575 on Thursday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state stood at 2.43 per cent.

A total of 13,05,413 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state so far, State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said. PTI UPL RG RG

