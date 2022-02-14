Arunachal Pradesh Logs 22 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 64,004

Arunachal Pradesh on Monday registered 22 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 64,004, a senior health official said here.

The toll in the frontier state remained unchanged at 294 as no casualty was reported in the past 24 hours, the official said.

Of the 22 fresh cases, nine were reported from the Capital Complex Region, four from Upper Siang, two each from Namsai and Lohit and one each from West Kameng, Tirap, Tawang, Lower Siang and Lower Subansiri district, the official said.

As many as 63,081 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including, 88 on Sunday, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 629 active cases.

The recovery rate marginally improved to 98.56 per cent from 98.45 per cent the previous day, the SSO stated.

All fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests, Jampa said, adding that 11 of them were found to have developed symptoms.

A total of 12,54,813 samples have been tested in the state so far, including 248 on Sunday, he said, adding that the positivity ratio, too, marginally increased to 8.87 per cent from 8.03 per cent the previous day.

According to State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung, as many as 16,06,933 people have been inoculated with anti-COVID vaccines so far.

