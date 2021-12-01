Arunachal Pradesh Logs 3 New COVID-19 Cases

Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the virus caseload in the northeastern state to 55,276, a senior health official said here on Wednesday.

A total of 54,961 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, including three on Tuesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 35 active coronavirus cases, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, while the active ratio is 0.06 per cent, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 12, followed by West Kameng (8), Tawang (7) and Lower Dibang Valley with four cases.

A total of 11,98,676 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far including, 226 on Tuesday, Jampa said adding, that the positivity rate is 1.32 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,14,156 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 2,731 on Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)