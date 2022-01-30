Arunachal Pradesh Logs 326 New COVID-19 Cases, One Fatality

Single-day recoveries continued to outnumber fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 379 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, while 326 new infections were reported, a health department official said on Sunday.

The fresh cases pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 61,953, he said.

Altogether, 58,524 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate currently is 94.46 per cent, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the Northeastern state rose to 286 after a person succumbed to the infection on January 28, the SSO said.

A 78-year-old man from East Siang district died due to Cardio-pulmonary failure with Covid Pneumonia, the official said.

Of the 326 new cases, 132 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 36 in West Kameng, 33 in Papumpare, 21 in Lower Subansiri and 20 from East Siang district.

Two NDRF personnel were among the new patients, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 3,143 active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 1,338, followed by Lower Subansiri at 203, West Kameng at 175, Namsai at 148 and 143 each at Lower Dibang Valley and Papumpare districts respectively.

Over 12.36 lakh samples have been tested for the infection in the state, including 1,276 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 25.54 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,74,963 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far.

At least 46,992 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose and 16,165 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)