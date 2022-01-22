Arunachal Pradesh Logs 532 New COVID-19 Cases

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 58,803 after 532 more people tested positive for the infection on Saturday, the highest this month, a senior health department official said here.

The northeastern state on Friday had logged 449 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the 532 new cases, 181 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, 49 from Lower Dibang Valley, 45 from Tirap, Namsai (43), Changlang (36), Lohit (34) and Papumpare 26, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

One ITBP jawan and an official of NDRF are among the fresh cases, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, Jampa said.

As many as 55,861 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including 132 on Friday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 95 per cent.

Of the new cases, 485 were detected through rapid antigen test, 13 through RT-PCR process and 34 through TrueNAT methods, the SSO said, adding that 281 of them have developed Covid symptoms.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 2,660 active COVID-19 cases.

The northeastern state has been witnessing a spurt in coronavirus infections since January 4 with 3,451 new cases reported so far.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 963, followed by West Kameng at 265, Changlang (217), Namsai (200), Lower Dibang Valley (148), Lohit (146) and Papumpare with 145 cases.

A total of 12,24,473 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 1,545 on Friday, the official said, adding that the positivity ratio is 34.4 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 15.53 lakh people have been inoculated so far in the state.

