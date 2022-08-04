Arunachal Pradesh Logs 78 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Active Cases Stand At 400

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 caseload rose to 66,046 on Thursday, with 78 more people testing positive for the virus, a senior health official said.

The northeastern state had reported 75 new infections on Wednesday.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr. Lobsang Jampa said.

Of the new cases, Dibang Valley reported 15, Namsai (10), West Kameng (8), seven from the Capital Complex Region, and six from Shi Yomi district, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 400 active cases, while 65,350 people have recuperated from the disease thus far, including 79 on Wednesday, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 65, followed by Dibang Valley at 61.

Arunachal Pradesh has conducted 12,84,288 sample tests for coronavirus in the state thus far, including 493 on Wednesday, Jampa added.

The state has inoculated over 18.09 lakh people with coronavirus vaccines so far, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr. Dimong Padung informed.

