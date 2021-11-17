Arunachal Pradesh logs 8 new COVID-19 cases

Itanagar, Nov 17 (PTI) Eight more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh pushing the virus tally to 55,230, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.

The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 50 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,900 people have recovered from the disease so far, including three on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.40 per cent.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (9), the Capital Complex region (7) and East Siang (6).

The state has thus far tested 11,94,467 samples for COVID-19, including 794 on Tuesday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at one per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that over 13 lakh people have been inoculated so far. PTI UPL RG RG

