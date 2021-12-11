Arunachal Pradesh logs five new COVID-19 cases, three recoveries

Itanagar, Dec 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,304 after five more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here on Saturday.

As many as 54,992 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, three on Friday, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.43 per cent, he said.

The coronavirus death toll in the frontier state remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state had reported one new COVID-19 case on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 32 active COVID-19 cases, he said.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 14, followed by the Capital Complex Region – comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas (9), Tawang (4) and Namsai with three cases.

A total of 12,01,119 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state thus far, including 248 on Friday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 2.01 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 14,35,733 people have been inoculated so far in the state including, 2,347 on Friday. PTI UPL RG RG

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)