Arunachal Pradesh logs single COVID-19 case

Itanagar, Dec 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally rose to 55,331 as one more person tested positive for the infection on Sunday, a senior health official said here.

The frontier state now has 15 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

As many as 55,036 people have recuperated from the disease so far, including five on Saturday, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 99.47 per cent from the previous day's 99.46 per cent, while the activity ratio stood at 0.03 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh had reported three new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The Capital Complex comprising – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at eight, followed by Namsai district (3), West Kameng (2), Tawang and Lohit with one case each.

As many as 12,04,059 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the state, including 64 on Saturday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio stood at 1.56 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padun said a total of 14,55,582 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine so far in the state. PTI UPL RG RG

