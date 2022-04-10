Arunachal Pradesh Now Safe For Wildlife Conservation After Surrender Of 80 Airguns

In yet another major boost to the Airguns Surrender Campaign, an initiative being carried out by the State government of Arunachal Pradesh, 80 airguns were laid down by possessors on Saturday. The campaign is to ensure wildlife conservation.

So far more than 2,000 airguns have been laid down in the State, which has also been lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an episode of Maan Ki Baat in December 2021.

The event on Saturday was attended by the Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey.

Efforts of Arunachal govt turn out to be successful as 80 airguns get surrendered

Held on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the National Tiger Conservation Authority at Pakke Tiger Reserve in Arunachal Pradesh, the 80 airguns were surrendered by local residents of the area. These locals had been using the airguns to shoot small to medium size hunting in the forest.

Though community hunting had been traditionally considered as a means of livelihood by many locals, continuous efforts of the State government had turned out to be successful in convincing them to give up the airguns and ensure a safe and sound environment for the fauna of the State.

Arunachal Pradesh is home to a wide range of wildlife as well as vegetation. Ranging from snow leopards to tigers and elephants, the State is also home to rare species of birds.

Hunting of animals, sometimes for meat and sometimes even for illegal trade of animal parts, had posed a threat to the rich ecology of the region. However, with proper awareness and efforts of several civil societies along with the State government, the State has once again turned into a safe home for the animals.

The airguns surrender campaign, which was started in 2021, has received a tremendous response. With more than 2,000 airguns surrendered so far, the State government is trying to ensure that by the end of this year, all the airguns are surrendered to the authorities.

Image: Twitter/@PemaKhandu