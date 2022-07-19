Arunachal Pradesh: One Labourer Found Dead, 18 Others Missing Near Indo-China Border

In a recent development from Arunachal Pradesh, a labourer was found dead on Monday while 18 others were reported missing near the India-China border in the state’s Kurung Kumey district.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district, Bengia Nighee said, “The body of one labourer was found in a small river named Furak, which comes under the Damin circle, on Monday.”

1 dead, 18 other labourers missing in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey dsitrict along the Indo-China border. Most of the 19 labourers who went missing since July 5 from a road project, were from Assam: District Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee confirms to ANI

Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district, Bengia Nighee added, “A police team and the Circle officer of Damin have moved towards the site today morning. The labourers were engaged in road construction at Huri area under Damin circle.”

Labourers are from the Muslim community: Bengia Nighee

DC Bengia Nighee said that most of the missing labourers are from the Muslim community and they might have left the site on July 5 to celebrate Eid in their locality.

Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee further said that police received the information about the missing labourers from the contractor of the road project on Monday. He further added that an inquiry has been initiated regarding the matter.

