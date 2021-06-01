Arunachal Pradesh: Portion Of Highway Collapses After Heavy Rainfall In Itanagar; Watch

In a horrifying incident, a portion of the Itanagar national highway in Arunachal Pradesh collapsed after heavy rainfall on Sunday. Dramatic visuals of the incident show how NH 415 near Indira Gandhi Park got completely washed away and several vehicles narrowly escaped a major mishap. No casualties were reported, transportation was briefly disrupted at the highway following the incident.

#WATCH | Arunachal Pradesh: A portion of the National Highway-415, collapses after heavy rainfall, near Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar pic.twitter.com/CoEUOIKB7N — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2021

The newly-constructed National Highway 415 is the lifeline of the state’s capital Itanagar. The video showed the retaining wall of the national highway rupturing away after being triggered by incessant rains. The magnitude of devastation is so huge that it may take several months to restore the retaining wall which was crushed down into the nullah below. The incident prompted the local authorities to seek an investigation into the quality of materials used in the construction of the national highway. On the other side of the road, cars halted briefly to see what was happening but then sped away.

Heavy spell of rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed incessant rainfall for the last few days, resulting in a flood-like situation in Itanagar on Monday. Heavy rainfall and flood have caused great damage to several buildings and other infrastructures as well. Several other locations of Itanagar have reported waterlogging and landslides even as the monsoon season has just begun.